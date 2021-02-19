Oppenheimer Boosts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $500.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ROKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Macquarie raised their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.70.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of Roku stock opened at $452.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -539.27 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.57. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Analysts predict that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 11,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total value of $3,233,366.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 838,954 shares of company stock valued at $299,644,280. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.