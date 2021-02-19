OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) traded up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.96 and last traded at $62.20. 358,121 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 266,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.58.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.78 million, a PE ratio of -163.68 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,089.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 562.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

