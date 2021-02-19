OptimizeRx (OPRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.
Shares of OPRX traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.41. 1,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,628. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.73 million, a PE ratio of -159.21 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74.
In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,089.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.
