OptionRoom Hits Market Cap of $32.30 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.65 or 0.00004700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $32.30 million and $2.78 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.01 or 0.00536062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00067931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00087618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00069264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00081143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.46 or 0.00425045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00029974 BTC.

