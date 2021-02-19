Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 58,435 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $81,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.87. 37,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,818,144. The firm has a market cap of $182.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

