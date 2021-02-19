Orange’s (ORAN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Orange (NYSE:ORAN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Orange stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.90. 5,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Orange has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,877,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,283,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Orange by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 252,303 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orange by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 241,302 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Orange by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,063,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 143,688 shares during the period. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

