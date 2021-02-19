OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Price Down 10.9%

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s stock price dropped 10.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.43. Approximately 2,908,646 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 943,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a market cap of $819.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,468,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,299,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after purchasing an additional 490,667 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,760,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,496,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

