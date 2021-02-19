Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 1,511,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,466,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

ORTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $14,277,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 58.8% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 61.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 54,957 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

