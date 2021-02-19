Orient Telecoms Plc (ORNT.L) (LON:ORNT) Stock Price Down 15.1%

Orient Telecoms Plc (ORNT.L) (LON:ORNT)’s share price was down 15.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.08 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.08 ($0.29). Approximately 703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 15,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.40.

About Orient Telecoms Plc (ORNT.L) (LON:ORNT)

Orient Telecoms Plc provides managed telecommunications services in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company offers broadband, dedicated internet access, wireless, IP Transit, IPLC, leased line, SD-WAN, satellite, private area network, and voice and VOIP solutions; application and security products, such as firewall, antivirus, endpoint security, MS 365, and SIEM services; web and email hosting, and cloud storage and security services; and water drone, smart street light, and hyper health services.

