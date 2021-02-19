Ormeus Cash (OMC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,522.00

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. Ormeus Cash has a market cap of $1.80 million and $1,522.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.33 or 0.00434627 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Profile

Ormeus Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

Ormeus Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

