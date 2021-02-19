Orthofix Medical (OFIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.