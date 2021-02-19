Oryx International Growth Fund (OIG.L) (LON:OIG) Trading Up 3.1%

Oryx International Growth Fund (OIG.L) (LON:OIG) was up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,519.50 ($19.85) and last traded at GBX 1,495 ($19.53). Approximately 6,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 15,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,450 ($18.94).

The stock has a market capitalization of £212.17 million and a PE ratio of 16.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,373.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,169.06.

About Oryx International Growth Fund (OIG.L) (LON:OIG)

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to generate consistently high absolute returns, whilst maintaining a low level of risk for shareholders. The Company principally invests in small and mid-size quoted and unquoted companies in the United Kingdom and the United States.

