Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Cormark

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 118.86% from the company’s previous close.

OSK has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

TSE OSK traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.97. The company had a trading volume of 611,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,584. Osisko Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.67 and a 52 week high of C$4.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.04.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

