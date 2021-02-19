OST 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.04 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. OST has a market cap of $16.16 million and $1.04 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OST has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00062255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.71 or 0.00761256 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00042829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00060411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019805 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00041914 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.72 or 0.04595263 BTC.

About OST

OST is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

OST Token Trading

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

