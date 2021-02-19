OST Hits Market Cap of $16.00 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, OST has traded 8% higher against the dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $16.00 million and approximately $72,807.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST token can currently be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00064675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.14 or 0.00836235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00035654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00055958 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00043256 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00018750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.84 or 0.04916711 BTC.

About OST

OST (OST) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

