Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) PT Raised to C$24.00 at TD Securities

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities to C$24.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ovintiv to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.07.

TSE:OVV traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$26.98. The company had a trading volume of 483,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,626. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$2.95 and a 1-year high of C$29.43. The firm has a market cap of C$7.01 billion and a PE ratio of -1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

