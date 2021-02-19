Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective points to a potential downside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ovintiv to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.07.

TSE OVV traded up C$0.39 on Friday, reaching C$26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 483,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$2.95 and a 12-month high of C$29.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.05. The stock has a market cap of C$7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.27.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

