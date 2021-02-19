Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will report sales of $19.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.47 million to $19.83 million. Oxford Immunotec Global reported sales of $18.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year sales of $58.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.65 million to $59.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $82.90 million, with estimates ranging from $81.49 million to $84.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Immunotec Global.
OXFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.
Shares of OXFD stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $569.87 million, a P/E ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.42.
About Oxford Immunotec Global
Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.
