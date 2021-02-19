Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will report sales of $19.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.47 million to $19.83 million. Oxford Immunotec Global reported sales of $18.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year sales of $58.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.65 million to $59.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $82.90 million, with estimates ranging from $81.49 million to $84.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Immunotec Global.

OXFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXFD. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXFD stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $569.87 million, a P/E ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.42.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

