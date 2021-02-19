Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.21. 938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,990. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.98. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

