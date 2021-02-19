Pan Global Resources Inc. (PGZ.V) (CVE:PGZ) Trading 9.8% Higher

Pan Global Resources Inc. (PGZ.V) (CVE:PGZ)’s share price traded up 9.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. 273,532 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 169,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The stock has a market cap of C$82.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.48.

Pan Global Resources Inc. (PGZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the base and precious metal exploration. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper. The company manages the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares.

