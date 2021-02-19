Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.17

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.17 and traded as high as $25.30. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 3,915 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANDY. Bank of America upgraded Pandora A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Danske downgraded Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.