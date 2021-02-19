Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 35,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 29,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.