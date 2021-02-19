Parachute (PAR) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $298,728.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00036451 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004213 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 316.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,634,517 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

Parachute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

