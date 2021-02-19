ParallelCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 645% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 701.8% higher against the US dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.15 or 0.00009199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $70.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

