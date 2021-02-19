Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.44.

A number of research firms have commented on POU. TD Securities lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$4.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$7.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$10.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.04. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.81 and a 12 month high of C$11.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$344,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$129,000. Also, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total value of C$39,982.61.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

