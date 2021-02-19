Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PARXF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.