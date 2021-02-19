Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Position Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,537 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

