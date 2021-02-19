Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Hits New 52-Week High at $120.21

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $120.21 and last traded at $120.21, with a volume of 44089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Park National’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Park National by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park National by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Park National by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Park National by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Park National by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

