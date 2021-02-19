Parkgene Achieves Market Capitalization of $677,949.98 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Parkgene has a market cap of $677,949.98 and approximately $1,046.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $421.74 or 0.00748788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00042968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00059766 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00041552 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.56 or 0.04515978 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene (GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

