ParkinGo Market Capitalization Hits $1.05 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $886.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

