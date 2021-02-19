Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.92. The company had a trading volume of 38,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.60. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.10.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

