Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 4,206 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $1,044,000. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $12,968,000. Finally, KDI Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.48. 296,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,913,770. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35.

