Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,642 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.7% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.75. 1,143,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,950,246. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.84. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

