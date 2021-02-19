Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $5.04 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,795 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,231 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,279,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,444,527,000 after purchasing an additional 535,117 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,999,000 after purchasing an additional 528,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $162,743.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,517 shares of company stock worth $4,397,769 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.94. 1,357,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,140,639. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

