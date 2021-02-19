Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financialcorp IN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.25. 145,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,458,934. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.93. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $107.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

