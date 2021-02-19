Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. CWM LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 27.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $1,032,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.82 and a 200 day moving average of $156.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

