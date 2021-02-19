Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.16. The company had a trading volume of 420,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,035,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $179.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $111.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

