Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,028 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,410 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 27,395 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,364,474 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $258,886,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 63,621 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,045 shares of company stock worth $2,881,071 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.45. The stock had a trading volume of 183,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,564. The firm has a market cap of $218.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

