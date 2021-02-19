Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $701,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 403,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,894,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $392.23. The company had a trading volume of 129,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,392. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $395.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $382.66 and its 200 day moving average is $357.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

