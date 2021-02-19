Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.46

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.46 and traded as high as $4.70. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 4,028 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Partner Communications stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

