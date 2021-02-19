Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of PAYX opened at $91.28 on Friday. Paychex has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

