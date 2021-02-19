Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $91.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

