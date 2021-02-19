PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,355 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of PayPal worth $183,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $289.65. 215,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,385,493. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.74, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

