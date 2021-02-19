PCHAIN (PI) Price Tops $0.0186 on Exchanges

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $14.98 million and approximately $546,748.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00062110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.43 or 0.00766484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00043505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00060631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00042025 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.31 or 0.04562851 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,661,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 806,155,263 tokens. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.