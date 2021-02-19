PCHAIN (PI) Price Up 30.5% This Week

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $15.98 million and approximately $620,984.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PI is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,661,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 806,101,385 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

