PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Gap Down to $21.27

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.27, but opened at $19.50. PDF Solutions shares last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 1,250 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDFS. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of $688.28 million, a P/E ratio of -75.24 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $22,032,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,509,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,411,000 after buying an additional 175,307 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 32.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 633,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 154,227 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after buying an additional 91,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,606,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

