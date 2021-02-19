Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $619.25

Pearson plc (LON:PSON)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 619.25 ($8.09) and traded as high as GBX 773.20 ($10.10). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 756 ($9.88), with a volume of 1,512,528 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSON shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 637.40 ($8.33).

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 21.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 723.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 619.25.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

