Pelatro Plc (PTRO.L) (LON:PTRO) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Pelatro Plc (PTRO.L) (LON:PTRO) shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 38.63 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.25 ($0.50). 89,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 125,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.75 ($0.49).

The stock has a market cap of £13.98 million and a P/E ratio of 20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 40.32.

Pelatro Plc Company Profile

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign life-cycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, unified communication management, and data monetization.

