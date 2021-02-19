Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,859,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 703,922 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 1.25% of Pembina Pipeline worth $170,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 211,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,804 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Firstegy cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

PBA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.39. 9,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,199. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

