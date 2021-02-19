Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Penumbra worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total transaction of $1,525,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $1,079,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,737.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,854 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEN. BTIG Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $277.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,028.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $314.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.25.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

